Ferris State prepare for their first road game of the season against Ashland Saturday night

BIG RAPIDS- The Ferris State Bulldogs and on Saturday night they’ll be taking Ashland Eagles in Ashland, Ohio. In their first game of the season Ferris State beat Mercyhurst 54-12 at Top Taggert Field. Although the team got a resounding victory, senior defensive lineman, Deron Irving-Bey, thinks that the team can definitely do better.

“I feel like there’s always room for improvement. You know, I mean, I felt pretty satisfactory. My team, we held him down to 14 points, you know, like I said, it’s always room for improvement. So that’s what we doing. We just want to be the best we can be.” Said Irving-Bey.

Wide receiver Xavier Wade was the Bulldogs leading receiver in their first game notching 91 yards on just 2 receptions. He is not preparing any different for the first road game of year and knows the team’s goal for every game of the season.

“You know, it’s just like any other, game to me or for us, we just wanna, you know, like I said, keep that same, you know, championship mindset wherever we go. And at the end we wanna be champions.” Said Wade.

Last Week Ashland lost a heartbreaker to IUP, and head coach Annese knows the Eagles will be looking for a big-time win against Ferris State.

“Our guys have really taken, you know, the mantra that, you know, you gotta bring your best on the road. So we’ve been able to do that. We’re just playing a team that’s always gritty, always plays hard, always really well coached on both sides of the ball and special teams. And so, you know, they’re gonna bring it. We know that, you know, we’ve got a target on our back and we’ve gotta bring it every week.” Said coach Annese.

Kickoff in Ashland is at 7 P.M.