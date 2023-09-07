Elk Rapids uses second half outburst to knock off Grayling

ELK RAPIDS - The Elk Rapids Elks scored five times in the second half to secure a 6-1 victory over Grayling on Thursday night, handing the Vikings their first loss of the season in the process.

Grayling got on the board first late in the first half when Mitchel Harrington scored on a breakaway to make it 1-0.

It took the Elks less than 15 seconds to respond. On the ensuing restart, the Elks worked the ball right down the field, and Alex Smith found Noah Hilley with a pass that Hilley was able to score to tie the game up at 1-1.

It stayed that way into the second half, when Smith scored to make it a 2-1 contest. Hilley would follow shortly thereafter with his second of the game to make it a 3-1 margin.

It stayed that way until the last few moments of the game, when Smith, Owen Spencer and Jayden Hresko each got on the scoresheet to provide the final result.

Koa West earned the victory in goal for the Elks.

Elk Rapids (6-1-1, 1-0-1 Lake Michigan Conference) travels downstate to compete in the Williamston Invitational this weekend. Grayling (7-1, 1-1 LMC) is on the road at Harbor Springs on Monday, September 11th.