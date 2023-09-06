Traverse City St. Francis opens Lake Michigan Conference play with sweep of Charlevoix

TRAVERSE CITY - The 7th-ranked Traverse City St. Francis volleyball team opened up Lake Michigan Conference play with a hard-fought three-set victory over Charlevoix on Wednesday evening.

The Gladiators got out to a quick start in the first set, opening up a 6-point advantage. The Rayders would tighten the margin up later in the set, but the Gladiators held on to take the first set, 25-19.

The second set was very similar to the first, with St. Francis again opening up a quick lead, only to see Charlevoix try to fight back late, but ultimately the Gladiators prevailed again, 25-20.

In the third set, Charlevoix started out on fire, recording the first five points, including a number of impactful plays at the net. But, St. Francis slowly but surely battled their way out of the deficit, pulling ahead midway through the set, and then holding off the Rayders to close out the match with another 25-20 decision.

Traverse City St. Francis will return to action on Monday, September 11th, when they travel to McBain for a non-conference match. Charlevoix returns home for their second Lake Michigan Conference match, against Boyne City, on Tuesday, September 12th.