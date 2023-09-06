Traverse City Central outlasts Cadillac in four-set Big North Conference showdown

CADILLAC-- Wednesday night, Cadillac hosted the Traverse City Central Trojans in a Big North Conference matchup. In 2022, the Trojans and Vikings met twice- splitting the matches resulting in each team’s sole regular-season loss.

Tonight, it would be the Trojans who won on the road 3-1 with set scores of 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, and 25-18.

TCC’s team leaders on the night were Natalie Bourdo with 17 digs, Marley Richmond with 49 assists, and Elyse Heffner with 25 kills.

Advertisement

“Coming into this tonight, having our past with Cadillac, and using that as motivation and to push us was really cool,” Heffner said following the win. “Super exciting, it was very hot in here, so I think we were able to see our team chemistry through that, being able to play through that [heat] was super cool too.”

The Trojans and the Vikings will meet again on Trojan’s turf on Oct. 4.