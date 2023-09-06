Leland Comets take down the Buckley Bears in high school soccer action Wednesday evening

BUCKLEY- It was a windy and rainy evening on Wednesday as the Leland Comets and Buckley Bears took to the field, with the Comets coming out on top 8-0.

Bears goalie, Jud Rath, made some great saves early in the match, but the Leland attack prevailed. The Comets got goals from Brian Mosqueda, Ignacio Creamer, Eli Ulbrich, Liam Waskiewicz and Sawyer Courtier, along with others.

Leland now moves to 4-2-0 on the season and will take on Traverse City Christian on Thursday. Buckley falls to 2-6-0 and will host Traverse City Home School on Friday.



