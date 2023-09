TRAVERSE CITY-- Former Traverse City Pit Spitters left-handed pitcher and 2020 MLB fourth-round draft pick, Luke Little, is being called up to the Chicago Cubs.

Little has now made history as the first-ever Pit Spitter to be called up to the major leagues.

Back in 2020, he was just the second-ever to be drafted to the MLB.

In his time as a Pit Spitter, Little played in 11 games going 3-0 with a 1.45 ERA and threw 22 strikeouts.