Maplewood Baptist sweeps tri-meet with Pickford and Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian

KINROSS- Kinross Maplewood Baptist hosted Pickford and Burt Lake Northern Michigan in a volleyball tri-meet on Tuesday night.

The Maplewood Baptist Black Bears beat the Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Eagles 2-0.

Then in match two the Pickford Panthers beat the Eagles 2-0.

Advertisement

In match three Maplewood Baptist beat Pickford 2-0, a sweep for the Black Bears.

Maplewood Baptist will take on Cooks Big Bay de Noc in their next match on September 7th, Pickford will take on Rudyard on the 7th as well, and Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian have a tri-meet with Alba and Mackinaw City.