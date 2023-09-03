Top Five Plays of the Week: 8/27-9/2

Top Five Plays of the week from August 27th, 2023 - September 2nd, 2023.

Number five it’s Elk Rapids vs Traverse City Central soccer, Elk Rapid’s Tyler Standfest with the cross - and Owen Spencer heads it back to his teammate Noah Hilley and he heads it in for the Elks.

Number four is Big Rapids hosting Newaygo in football, Newaygo’s Blake Kerr keeps it on fourth down and finds some running room, but Big Rapids Philip Wilber rips the ball all out and falls on it.

Advertisement

Number three is back to Elk Rapids vs Traverse City Central Soccer; Elk Rapid’s Alex Smith creates some space and bends a beautiful shot in for a goal.

Number two is Gaylord at Kingsley football, Gaylord’s Noah Vanderveer takes the handoff, he plants his foot in the ground plows through the defender and gets into the end zone.

Number one play of the week and its Mid-Peninsula against Brimley football, Brimley freshman Cooper Jones gets the interception, he gets some blocks and weaves his way in for the 50-yard pick-six.





Advertisement







