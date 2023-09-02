Traverse City West beats Midland-Dow in the first game of the 7th annual Traverse City West Labor Day Showcase

TRAVERSE CITY- The Traverse West Titans took care of business in the first game of the 7th annual Traverse City West Labor Day showcase beating the Midland-Dow Chargers 4-1.

The Chargers had the lead early, but the Titans responded well scoring four unanswered goals. Jackson Cote had two goals and Aidan Orth had one as well. Traverse City West scored on two corner kicks in the game with the team’s head coach, Matt Griesinger, said that the team puts an emphasis on set pieces.

“We track our set pieces and I think there was a little something special on that 2nd one we knew that had already given up a set piece goal and we kinda use a plus minus ratio, so we were down one on set piece goals after that first goal that we gave up I appreciated the resiliency the boys were here to fight.” Said Griesinger.

Traverse City West will take on Grand Haven Saturday while Midland Dow will play Traverse City Christian.



