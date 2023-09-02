Rudyard takes down Rapid River and Brimley beats Mid-Peninsula in 8-player football action Friday

MICHIGAN- On Friday night in the Upper Peninsula, the Rudyard Bulldogs beat Rapid River 59-0 as they move to 2-0 on the season. The Rapid River Rockets fall to 1-1 and will take on Superior Central on September 8th, while Rudyard will host Newberry on the 8th as well.

Brimley took care of business on their home field, beating Mid-Peninsula 56-0, with the game being called off at halftime due to lightning in the area, Brimley move to 1-1 on the season as Mid-Peninsula falls to 0-2. Brimley’s next game will be against Pickford, while Mid-Peninsula will take on Engadine.