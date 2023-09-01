WATCH: All the highlights from Ferris State to Kingsley all the way to St. Igance and even more from Sports Overtime Week 2

WATCH: All the highlights from Ferris State to Kingsley all the way to St. Igance and even more from

MICHIGAN- Sports Overtime week two is in the books, after a lot of great action from all over the state.

Gaylord at Kingsley

Kingsley and Gaylord were both trying to move to 2-0, but only one team could, and that team was the Gaylord Blue Devils. Gaylord beat Kingsley 42-39 in a nail-biting affair with the Blue Devils putting up over 325 total yards. George Hush had 3 rushing TD’s for the Blue Devils and Kolsen Orton had 3 rushing TD’s for the Stags.

The Gaylord Blue Devils will host Marquette on September 9th while the Kingsley Stags will be in Cheboygan on September 8th.

Newaygo at Big Rapids

The Big Rapids Cardinals hosted the Newaygo Lions, with the Cardinals getting a 42-14 victory and an early lead in the CSAA Gold race. Jack Bollman and Garrett Foster both had 2 rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals as the team put up over 400 total yards.

Big Rapids next game will be at Central Montcalm on September 8th and the Newaygo Lions Morley Stanwood on the 8th as well.

Mercyhurst at Ferris State

The Ferris State Bulldogs began their quest for a third consecutive Division II National Championship beating Mercyhurst 54-12 at Top Taggart Field. The Bulldogs started slow, but got their offense going after the first quarter, Carson Gulker and CJ Jefferson both had 2 rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs. While Xavier Wade had 125 receiving yards and a touchdown after returning from an injury that kept him out for most of the 2022 season.

Ferris State will travel to Ashland for their next game on September 9th.

Engadine at Cedarville-Detour

The Engadine Eagles took on the Cedarville-Detour Islanders on Thursday with the Islanders coming out victorious 36-6. Cody McPhail had a big game for the Islanders.

Engadine’s next game will be at Onaway on September 8th and Cedarville-Detour will take on Bear Lake on the 8th as well.

Pellston at St. Ignace

The St. Ignace Saints hosted the Pellston Hornet on Saturday, with St. Ignace Saints winning 46-6 and moving to 2-0 on the season.

The Saints next game will be against Alcona and Pellston will take on Bellaire.







