Local Players from Traverse City West and Petoskey land on NFL Rosters

MICHIGAN- Petoskey graduate Joel Wilson got a spot on the Buffalo Bills practice squad, while Traverse City West graduate was signed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts.

Joel Wilson went undrafted after his years at Central Michigan, his senior season in 2022 was cut short due to injury, but Wilson finished as Central Michigan’s leader in touchdown receptions for the season and earned Third Team All-MAC honors.

Ryan Hayes was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the 238th pick, During the 2022 season, he started all 12 games for U of M at left tackle.

Other players from our local teams on NFL roster include Ferris State’s Caleb Murphy, set the single-season sacks record for all NCAA divisions with 25.5 in 2022. He went undrafted in the 2023 draft but made the Tennesse Titans 53-man roster after registering four sacks in the teams’ preseason games. Murphy also set the single-season sacks record for all NCAA divisions with 25.5 in 2022.

Fellow Chippewa, Thomas Incoom, earned First Team All-MAC honors as a senior in 2022, went undrafted in the 2023 draft. Although, he was picked up by the Denver Broncos and has made their 53-man roster.

Central Michigan’s running back Lew Nichols was drafted at 235th overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2023. The RB led the nation in rushing in 2021. Nichols won’t make the team’s 53-man roster to start the 2023 season. According to reports, Nichols reverted to the Packers injured reserve Wednesday.



