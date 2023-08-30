Rudyard gets new track, after not being able to host home meets for two decades

RUDYARD- It has been since the early 2000′s since Rudyard High School in Chippewa County has held any home track meets. Their track became dangerously dilapidated, and it only worsened over the years.

But over the last decade, through numerous fundraisers, and help from the Board of Education, the district will hold their first home meets in the Spring of 2024 on a new track.

Wednesday evening, the district held a ribbon cutting ceremony to show everyone how the track construction is coming along. In addition to the track, the pole vault, shot put and discus areas will also see vast improvements.

Tom McKee, Rudyard School District Superintendent, explains the rich history of the hometown Rudyard track teams.

“In growing up in Rudyard, we were known before baseball came back around 30 years ago, we were known for our track teams and hosting some of the best events in the Eastern U.P. and for not having that for the past 20-25 years it’s been very hard. Now our kids have a chance to bring those back, it will be great for them,” McKee said.