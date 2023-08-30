Ferris State gets ready for week 1 against Mercyhurst and their quest for a third consecutive DII National Championship

BIG RAPIDS- The Ferris State Bulldogs 2023 season is one of high expectations, with the squad opening their quest for a third consecutive national championship at home to Mercyhurst on Thursday. The Bulldogs are currently 9-1 in season openers under head coach Tony Annese.

Senior quarterback Mylik Mitchell knows that the national championship in 2022 means nothing going into the 2023 season.

“Our goal is to win, you know, as many games as possible, get to a championship in the GLIAC and then get to the national championship. So that’s our goal every year, regardless of if we won one last year or not.” Said Mitchell.

A fellow senior, Olalere Oladipo, has the chance to step up in a big way, with last year’s stud defensive linemen Caleb Murphy who set an NCAA single season record with 25.5 sacks in 2022 making the Titans 53-man roster.

“You know, everyone knows, Caleb Murphy, that it’s hard to replace a guy like that. He is very productive, but you know, next man up, is the mentality that this team has. Me personally, I have aspirations to make it to the next level. So, I gotta do what It takes to work and be a leader on the team.” Said Oladipo.

Head coach Tony Annese is looking forward to the first game, but it’s always difficult to prepare for a team that you have no film on.

“We always focus on ourselves to a certain degree. We certainly wanna know, you know, evaluating their systems and you know, what their tendencies are on both sides of the ball and special teams. But, It’s hard to know, you know, I mean, they’ve had since, November 10th, to kind of put a new plan together and all the spring ball to put a new plan together, so what their plan was last year may not be their plan this year.”

The Ferris State Bulldogs are the consensus number one team in Division 2 heading into the 2023 season.



