Maplewood Baptist sweeps home volleyball tri-meet

KINROSS - The Maplewood Baptist volleyball team earned a pair of two-set sweeps in their home tri-meet on Tuesday night, defeating Cedarville-DeTour and Mackinaw City.

In the middle match of the tri-meet, the Comets scored a 2-0 victory over the Islanders.

Maplewood Baptist returns to action on Tuesday, September 5th, when they host Burt Lake NMCA. Mackinaw City travels to Harbor Springs on Thursday for a Northern Lakes Conference tri-meet with Harbor Light Christian and Ellsworth. Cedarville goes on the road on Thursday, September 7th to open up Eastern U.P. Conference play against Engadine.