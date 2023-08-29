Benzie Central continues strong start with a pair of volleyball sweeps

BENZONIA - The Benzie Central Huskies continued the strong start to their volleyball season, as they debuted the newly-renovated gym at the high school with a pair of sweeps over Farwell and Traverse City Christian on Tuesday evening.

The Huskies defeated the Eagles in the first set, 25-18 and 25-17.

In the second match of the evening, Traverse City Christian topped Farwell, 25-18 and 25-19.

Advertisement

In the final match of the evening, Benzie Central swept the Sabres, 25-20 and 25-16.

With the wins, Benzie Central improves to 11-2 on the season. They’re next in action on the road at Buckley on Tuesday, September 5th to open up Northwest Conference play.

Traverse City Christian is also in action on Tuesday the 5th, playing host to Suttons Bay.

Farwell travels to Clare to open up Jack Pine Conference play on Wednesday, September 6th.