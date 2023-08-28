Grayling soccer remains unbeaten with win over Mt. Pleasant

GRAYLING - The Grayling Vikings continued the strong start to their season by jumping out to a quick lead and holding off Mt. Pleasant for a 4-1 win on Monday.

With the win, Grayling improves to 6-0 on the young season. The Vikings have scored 42 goals in those six games.

Mitchel Harrington scored all four goals for Grayling on Monday, three of them in the first half. That brings his season total to 20 goals already this season. Drake Dunham picked up a pair of assists for Grayling, while Alex Moore recorded an assist on Harrington’s third goal.

Advertisement

Luke Wirsing scored the lone goal for Mt. Pleasant, off of an assist from Pierce Acles. The Oilers applied a great deal of pressure throughout the game, but could not get another shot past Viking keeper Jordan Peters.

Grayling (6-0) travels to Charlevoix on Wednesday, August 30th to open up Lake Michigan Conference play against the Rayders. Mt. Pleasant is on the road at Saginaw Arthur Hill for their next game on Wednesday.