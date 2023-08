This fall, we will let you - our 9&10 MI Sports Now fans - vote on what game you’d like to see our Sports team cover that week. We’ll post a poll on Mondays throughout the season and let fans vote on what game they want to win. Voting will be open until Wednesday at 8 p.m. We will then announce the results on air. Most games are marked FB for “football,” but we will also include other sports as they ramp up. Now, let the fun begin - vote below!