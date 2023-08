SAULT SAINTE MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils put on an offensive show on Friday night, rolling to a convincing 49-0 victory over visiting St. Clair Shores Lake Shore.

The Blue Devils led 22-0 at the half, and they tacked on four more scores in the second half.

Sault Ste. Marie (1-0) travels to Cheboygan (0-1) next Friday night, September 1st.