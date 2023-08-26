Lake City takes down Cheboygan in the first game of the season

LAKE CITY- The Lake City Trojans took down the Cheboygan Chiefs 48-18 in Lake City on Friday night. It was a rematch from the first game last year for both of these teams, as Cheboygan took down Lake City 52-26 in 2022. It was a tight game in the first half, with the Cheboygan Chiefs scoring first on a tough run by Caden Gardner, as they took an early 7-0 lead.

Lake City returned the favor as they scored on their opening drive some tough running from senior quarterback Darin Kunkel as he gets the first score of the game for the Trojans.

In the second quarter it was more Kunkel for the Trojans this time he would find his wide receiver its Cole McGiness in the end zone, the Trojans would fail on the two-point conversion that would make it 12-7.

Advertisement

The Trojans would run away with it in the end taking it 48-18.

Lake City will take on Evart next Thursday, August 31st. The Cheboygan Chiefs will take on Sault Ste. Marie



