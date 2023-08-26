Gaylord scores dramatic late win over Traverse City West

GAYLORD - Caleb Aungst snuck the ball in from a yard out with just 11 seconds remaining, as the Gaylord Blue Devils scored a hard-fought 13-7 victory over Traverse City West on Friday night.

For the Blue Devils, it was their first win over their former Big North rivals since 2005. Traverse City West had won 16 straight games in the matchup.

The Blue Devils held a 3-0 lead at halftime, and they doubled that lead early in the third quarter with the second field goal of the game from Connor Byram.

Advertisement

The tide of game turned early in the fourth quarter, when the Titans punted the ball away, but it was muffed by the Blue Devils returner, and the Titans recovered near midfield. Traverse City West proceeded to march the ball down the field, and on a fourth and goal, Isaac Kelsey found Kolton Core in the end zone for an 8-yard score. A converted point after kick gave the Titans a 7-6 lead with more than seven minutes to play in the game.

Gaylord got the ball and milked nearly all of the remaining time on their game-winning drive.

The Blue Devil defense held Traverse City West to just 65 yards of total offense, while Gaylord’s offense racked up 268 yards.

Gaylord (1-0) travels to meet Kingsley (1-0) on Thursday night, August 31st. Traverse City West (0-1) is also in action on the 31st, at home to take on Grand Haven (0-1).



