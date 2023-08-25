Central Michigan wraps fall camp ahead of season opener against Michigan State

Mount Pleasant-- The Central Michigan Chippewas are officially one week away from their road trip to Spartan Stadium.

“At this point, still, we’ve got to take care of ourselves. And, look, this is gonna be a tall task. They got big guys and they’re paying good money for a lot of players. And, you know, we’ll show up and play our tails off,” Head coach Jim McElwain said.

The Chippewas broke fall camp on Thursday, and McElwain said that their focus thus far has been on their team, not their upcoming opponent.

Advertisement

“The focus really has been on us. And just the little details, playing fast and just making it about us not letting the whole atmosphere of where we’re going, who we’re playing. And none of that matters. Just make it about us and play how we know how to play,” senior wide receiver Kenny Brewer III said.

A main focus for CMU in the offseason was on their young quarterbacks, Jase Bauer and Bert Emanuel Jr., who both took snaps last season.

“They’ve been working on mobility and getting out on the edge. And, you know, both of them are just working on throwing on the run, off from any position and just being comfortable just knowing the offense as a whole,” Brewer said. “Both of them had to step up at different points of the season. So both would have known the offensive being more comfortable just making checks and calling our offense.”

While CMU fans have seen their potential starting QB at work, the same can’t be said for the quarterback competition over at Michigan State. Projected starting quarterback Payton Thorne transferred to Auburn shortly after spring camp. Now, redshirt junior Noah Kim and redshirt freshman Katin Houser are the Spartans’ potential starting QBs.

Advertisement

“I heard…He’s a good runner. So we’re gonna have to condense the pocket. Make sure you stay back there. So we give our DBs some time, you know what I’m saying? Get some picks, get the turnovers that we need,” CMU defensive lineman Jacques Bristol said.

Much of the Chippewa squad will be going into Spartan Stadium for the first time next week. But Lansing native Kenny Brewer and Coach Mac– who spent three years as MSU’s receivers and special teams coach under John L. Smith- are excited to return to East Lansing.

“What a great community, great people, we have friends from the neighborhood, you know, right there still to this day. So that’s a special place, and Spartan Stadium, it’s unbelievable,” the head coach said.

“My parents are huge Michigan State fans. I was always at the Breslin, always at Spartan Stadium. So it’s crazy that we’re going back and playing our first game of the season in my last year…but my parents will definitely be in Chippewas gear,” Brewer laughed.

Kickoff is set for Sept.1 at 7pm at Spartan Stadium.