St. Ignace Football enters a new era, playing 8-player football for their first season ever in 2023

ST. IGNACE- The St. Ignace Saints are entering unchartered territory in 2023, playing 8-player football. This is the team’s first year playing with three less players out there, but Head Coach Mike Shepard, who is going into his fifth year says that the change was somewhat expected.

“Well, we kind of knew it was coming for a few years and we held out as long as we could, but you know, we went into the playoffs last year with 14 and, it makes it tough, you know, for longevity of a game and with injuries and stuff. But we, we kind of knew it was coming and then, we made the decision back in the summer or spring there and went ahead and committed to it because we, knew the numbers coming up from the JV.” Said Coach Shephard.

The Saints started the season with 17 guys, but due to injuries could only play 14 in their playoff game against Bark River Harris. St. Ignace did manage to go 7-3 in 2022, and now they have nine seniors on the squad. One of those seniors being quarterback and defensive back Ethan McClean, he’s ready for the change.

Advertisement

“I’m excited cause we get to play some new teams, which will be fun. And then the main differences is on defense you don’t have, well obviously you don’t have as many guys, but you know, we had to change our coverages and how we do our things on offense too.” Said McClean.

The St. Ignace 8-player era will begin on Friday night against Suttons Bay.