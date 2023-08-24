Cadillac falls to Midland in overtime thriller

CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings got a touchdown pass from Charlie Howell to Dawson Farve with 39 seconds left in the game to force overtime, but it was the Midland Chemics that got a game-winning touchdown pass in the extra period, as the Vikings fell 20-17 in their first game under new head coach Nick Winkler and on the new turf at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

Cadillac got a field goal from Howell in the first possession of overtime, but on Midland’s second snap of their OT possession, Isaiah Henderson found Zach Buschlen in the flats, and he took it in for a 7-yard touchdown to clinch the victory.

The game was tight throughout, played in a misting rain for most of the contest.

Midland took the first lead of the game early in the second quarter, after the Vikings turned the ball over on downs near midfield. The Chemics marched down the shortened field, and Henderson punched it in on a 2-yard run to make it 6-0 after a botched snap led to missed point after attempt.

Cadillac took advantage of a short Chemic punt later in the second quarter to set themselves up with a short field, and Connor Vermeulen took a delayed handoff and raced through the defense for a 19-yard touchdown with just 0:53 left in the first half. Howell converted the point after to give the Vikings a 7-6 halftime advantage.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but early in the fourth quarter, after the Chemics pinned the Vikings deep in their own territory with a punt, Howell was intercepted by Midland’s Nick Stine, who returned the ball to the Viking 5-yard line. Two plays later, Henderson scored his second touchdown of the game. A successful 2-point conversion gave the Chemics a 14-7 lead.

Cadillac had two possessions with a chance to tie things up. The first possession ended on an incomplete pass on fourth down, but Cadillac’s defense was able to stymie the Chemic offense’s attempt to run out the clock, setting the stage for the Vikings’ final drive heroics.

Cadillac (0-1) travels to Escanaba on Thursday, August 31st. Midland (1-0) plays host to Mt. Pleasant on Thursday evening.