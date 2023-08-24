Beal City football looks to make a deep playoff run and threepeat as Highland Conference Champions in 2023

BEAL CITY- The Aggies are coming into the 2023 season with hopes of not only threepeating as Highland Conference Champions, but also to avenge their heartbreaking playoff loss to Fowler in 2022. The Aggies went 10-1 last season with their only loss being that district championship to Fowler. Beal City returns a lot of players in 2023, and their head coach of ten years, Brad Gross knows that getting back will take a lot of work.

“I mean, I think, our kids with our tradition that they, you know, they, they expect to compete for the conference title and they expect to, you know, make the playoffs and make a run. But that stuff just doesn’t happen overnight. So, you gotta work at it all, all week, all year and, you know, we’re doing that right now. We’re getting better.” Coach Gross said.

The Aggies also made it all the way to the state championship in 2021. They have a lot of familiar faces from the 2022 team, but it takes more than experience to get back to a state championship.

“Well, it’s nice to have lots of experience. I mean, you can do a lot more things and all that good stuff, but the main thing is we just gotta stay healthy and, you know, get better every day.” Said coach Gross.

Beal City’s season starts Ravenna on Friday night, last year, the Aggies also opened at Ravenna and fell behind 20-0 before coming all the way back to win 21-20.