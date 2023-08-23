The Rudyard Bulldogs are hoping to get back to the playoffs in the 2023 football season

RUDYARD- The Rudyard Bulldogs play 8-man football and are looking to be back in the playoffs after missing out by just .002 points in 2022. The Bulldogs went 6-3 but their playoff points were just not enough to see them advance to the postseason. Rudyard’s head coach, Jim Suggitt is going into his 5th year as head coach and knows that last year wasn’t what the team expected.

“Our last game, after Brimley we’re in the locker room and we needed one of five things to happen. And of course, none of them did.” Said Suggitt, it was just that kind of season for Rudyard.

The Bulldogs will look to leave no doubt in 2023.

“That’s the message we’ve been given this year, is that, hey, take care of business yourself and you don’t have to worry about that.” Suggitt said.

Rudyard returns a few players this year, one being senior running back and linebacker Aiden Bickel, he thinks that the returning group will be the key to the Bulldogs success in 2023.

“Most of our guys, like our seniors this year have been playing since sophomore year up. We got a lot of experienced guys and I feel like that’ll help us more than last year.” Said Bickel.

Rudyard made it to the state semifinals in 2021 and hope to get back there this year. They will begin their season on Friday against Munising.



