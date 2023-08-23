Reed City looks to return to the state semifinal as the 2023 season looms

REED CITY- The Reed City Coyotes have revenge on their mind after falling to Negaunee in the state semifinals by one point in 2022. The squad returns a few players that all hope to make a difference in the 2023 season, and get back to where they were.

“Oh, they wanted it, they wanted it real bad last year and this year they want it to get to that point again. So it’s one of the team goals is to get back to that point and hopefully make the trip to the next step. But it’s one game at a time one week at a time.” Said Coyotes head coach, Scott Shankel.

One of Reed City’s returning players, defensive back, Spencer Hansen, will do anything for the squad in his final year of high school football.

“I just wanna do whatever it takes for us to get back to where we were. And win the conference championship, win a district, win a regional, and get back to having another shot at the semifinals.” Said Hansen

Fellow senior, quarterback Max Hammond is pumped for his senior year with the Coyotes.

“It’s pretty exciting just knowing that we’ve been playing ever since third grade, so just growing up playing football and then this is it. So hopefully we make it good.” Said Hammond

Reed City will begin their quest to make it back to the state semifinals on Friday against Kingsley.



