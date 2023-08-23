Leland Volleyball: Small team, big expectations

LELAND-- In the 2022 season, Leland volleyball fell just short of a trip to Kellogg Arena, losing to now-defending state champion Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart in four sets in the division four state quarterfinal.

Last season’s graduating seniors took the Comets’ varsity squad from 10 to seven players.

“We have five seniors and two juniors, so we have an older team, but only seven people,” senior middle blocker Kelsey Allen explained. “It takes a lot of communication to figure out what it’s going to look like this year with leadership and who’s going to take that role.”

But even with the changes and adapting to having a smaller team, the 2023 Comets are not lowering the standards that have always come with being a Leland volleyball player.

“We get to live up to the legacy up on the wall. Even from 4th grade, you’re looking up saying “Oh my gosh, I want that, I want my year on that,” senior Shelby Plamondon said.

“I love playing for a school that has a legacy, and has great coaches to keep that legacy going,” Allen said.

Leland will take on the Grand Haven Invitational on September 1st.