The Grayling football team is looking to return to the playoffs after a losing record last season

GRAYLING - The Grayling Vikings are looking for a rebound season in 2023, following a disappointing 2-7 record in 2022. The Vikings won their first and last game of the season last year. Grayling is returning a lot of players on both sides of the ball in 2023 one of those being Jake Huspen, he knows that last season was not the standard for Grayling Football.

“Everybody has the same goals. We know that we cannot do what we did last year. And we have to come back better.” Huspen Said.

The Vikings head coach, Eric Tunney, hopes that with the large number of returners that the team can learn and grow.

Advertisement

“Last year was tough. Not something that Grayling footballs used to. Um, so the good news is we got most of our guys back. We got a lot of returners starters. So, um, you know, they say experience is the best teacher and that’s the case.” Tunney Added that, “I think we can compete for league title. our league is tough and, and I don’t say that lightly. It’s, it’s a gauntlet every week and, we gotta be ready. And last year I don’t think we were every single game, but, like where we’re at this year and, you know, we played some of the big boys in the state and, and I like it.” Said Tunney

Another returner, Ethan Kucharek is ready for his final season of strapping up the pads with the Vikings.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience and we’re looking forward to it. You know, it’s, it’s the only thing you get, you know, it’s, it’s once you get high school football one time.” Said Kucharek.

The Grayling Vikings will begin their 2023 campaign at home against Roscommon on August 24th.

Advertisement











