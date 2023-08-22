Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils football team is looking forward to their first season in the Big North Conference

SAULT STE. MARIE- This year the Blue Devils will be entering a new era as they have moved from the Northern Michigan Football League to the Big North Conference. The Blue Devils have gone 6-3 the past two seasons but failed to make the playoffs due to playoff points. Sault Ste. Marie head coach Scott Menard thinks that the move gives them more of a chance to make the postseason.

“These are teams that, uh, are, are probably gonna provide us with more points, you know, win or lose. And, and really, you know, the last two years we, last year we missed out, um, by two playoff spots.” Menard said.

The Big North Conference will now consist of seven teams, Alpena, Cadillac, Escanaba, Gaylord, Marquette, Petoskey, and Sault Ste. Marie. These are some familiar foes for the Blue Devils.

Advertisement

“A lot of traditional teams that we played in the past. A lot of, old rivals that we will be able to renew this year. So we’re excited about it and, you know, as much as we love being in the Northern Michigan Football League, I think this is a, a good home for us.” Said Menard.

Sault Ste. Marie lost 17 seniors but return a number of starters including quarterback and defensive lineman Callen Campbell, who is committed to play at Northwestern following his senior season. For Campbell, this team is more together than last season.

“You know, I think what the difference between this year and last year is we’re just hungry. We just want it this year. And we’re, and like I said, we’re all friends too. So we’re we, we hang out every weekend. We grab food. And I think that’s just, that’s just, that’s what makes it different. We are, we all have this chemistry that’s just I, I think it is unbreakable.” Said Campbell

Sault Ste. Marie will begin their 2023 season at home against St. Clare Shore Lake Shore.