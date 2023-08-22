Ludington spoils Cadillac soccer’s debut on new turf field, 3-0

Ludington defeated Cadillac 3-0 in the first varsity soccer game played on the new turf field at War Memorial Stadium in Cadillac.

CADILLAC - Spencer Holmes had a goal and two assists, as the Ludington Orioles recorded a 3-0 victory over Cadillac on Tuesday night, in the first varsity contest played on the new turf field at War Memorial Stadium.

The Orioles jumped out to a lead quickly in the first half, with Holmes playing a long pass for Parker Wendt, who put his shot up under crossbar less than 30 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead.

It would remain a 1-0 game through the first half, and early in the second half, Ludington struck again, with Holmes laying a pass off for a shot from Ultan Ryan that doubled the Orioles advantage.

Holmes scored his goal late in the second half to put a cap on the evening.

Despite the loss, Cadillac Coach Paul King was pleased with the team’s effort in their debut on their new home field.

“They went out there and battled a really great soccer team,” King said. “And to see them leave everything out there, I know that there was something a little extra in the tank tonight because of where we were at.”

“I loved being the first team to ever play on the turf,” Cadillac senior Bjorn Tracy said. “It was an amazing opportunity. Couldn’t have asked for a better night.”

The Vikings (0-2) return to the turf on Saturday, hosting Mt. Pleasant. Ludington (2-2) travels to Hart on Monday.