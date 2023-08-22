Gaylord St. Mary hoping defense carries them deeper in 2023

GAYLORD - A year after bowing out in a hard-fought regional final against Marion, the Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds still have lofty expectations heading into the 2023 season.

That’s what happens when you play for a team that has been a power since moving to the 8-player level in 2019.

The Snowbirds do have a number of key players to replace from a season ago, but team numbers are good enough that the program is able to field a JV squad in addition to their varsity team.

Advertisement

“We’re looking pretty good,” senior linebacker and running back Brett Koscielniak said. “We lost a lot of seniors, but a lot of people have stepped up, and we’re looking pretty good.”

In particular, the Snowbirds were pleased with their performance on the defensive side of the ball at last week’s scrimmages.

“Our defense is something. It’s stellar,” said senior running back and linebacker Dillon Croff.

“This year is different, because I feel like we’re really tight. The team chemistry is amazing,” Croff added.

Advertisement

Something else that will be different this season, is that the Snowbirds will have their own home field to play on for the first time in program history. Previously they would play their home games at Gaylord Middle School. Now, the finishing touches are being put on their new home field, right next to the baseball and softball diamonds.

Gaylord St. Mary will start their season on the road at Pickford on Thursday night.