This fall, we will let you - our 9&10 MI Sports Now fans - vote on what game you’d like to see our Sports team cover that week. We’ll post a poll on Mondays throughout the season and let fans vote on what game they want to win. Voting will be open until Thursday evening, at which time we’ll announce the results on air. The poll will be posted to the 9&10 website homepage and the Sports page, or head to our special Game of the Week page. Now, let the fun begin - vote below!