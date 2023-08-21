Gaylord topples Sault Ste. Marie in battle of the Blue Devils

GAYLORD - The Gaylord Blue Devil volleyball team continued their strong early start to the 2023 season by defeating Sault Ste. Marie 3-1 on Monday night.

Gaylord won game one 25-20 and game two 25-21 before the visiting Blue Devils from Sault Ste. Marie battled back to take the third game, 25-18. Sault Ste. Marie held a slim lead late in the fourth game, but Gaylord was able to regain control of the match, scoring eight of the final nine points of the match to close it out for a 25-19 game four win.

Gaylord will host Grayling on Wednesday night, while Sault Ste. Marie returns home to take on Marquette on Wednesday.