Central Michigan Volleyball Tops Northern in second-ever Match on the Mack

MACKINAC ISLAND-- On Saturday, the Central Michigan Chippewas took on the Northern Michigan Wildcats in an exhibition game on Mackinac Island.

This was the second-ever of its kind. Last year, CMU topped their division II opponent 3-0, and this year would be no different. That being said, it doesn’t mean NMU didn’t put up a fight.

In the first set, the Chips managed to just squeak by 25-22 after a slow start.

In the second, CMU was able to speed things up with 15 kills to take the game 25-20.

In the third, CMU was firing on all cylinders, closing the game with a 25-15 set.

Helping lead the Chips to their 3-0 victory was junior Krystina Kasson with 10 kills. But after the game, sophomore setter Allie Korba said it was her passers that should get the praise of the day, mentioning that their passing had allowed her to change up who she was setting, keeping NMU on their toes.

“When we’re in system we have so many different hitters that can hit a lot of different shots, so credit to the passers,” she said.

CMU’s defense had 31 digs on the game. Team leaders included Korba, junior libero Aly Gurtiza, and transfer DS Alina Anderson, all with six a piece.

A bright spot for the Chippewas (literally), were there four 2023 transfers: Alina Anderson (Ferris State) as mentioned above, Clemson transfer Brooklyn Conner with four kills and two blocks, Michigan State transfer Abby Olin with nine kills, and Nicholls State transfer Devin Bright who came into the third set and managed five kills and one block.

“I was pleased with all four transfers. I feel like first time you get to play, even though they have experience, its’ the first time they get to play in a new jersey and you want to make a good first impression and you’re trying to earn a share of playing time, and those kind of things so there’s always those kind of expectations even if they’re not freshman, but it always feels a little different when new people step into the jersey for the first time,” head coach Mike Gawlik said.

After the game, the girls were free to explore the island with friends and family.

“A lot of them are excited about bikes, they’re maybe too excited about the fudge and the ice cream,” the head coach laughed. “They work incredibly hard. So, a little bit of free time is much deserved, and it’s always better after you find an opportunity to win.”







