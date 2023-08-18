Central Michigan and Northern Michigan Volleyball prepare for Saturday’s Match on the Mack

MOUNT PLEASANT-- Saturday, Division I Central Michigan University is traveling to Mackinac Island to take on Division II Northern Michigan University in an exhibition volleyball match.

The match is the second of its kind at Mackinac Island. The first, in 2022, was in celebration of 50 years of Title IX.

Since both programs enjoyed the experience and bonding time for their programs, they decided to continue the new tradition.

In the inaugural match, the Chippewas went home with this exhibition victory 3-0, and went on to have a successful 20-12 season with a MAC tournament run.

As for the NMU Wildcats, they too went on to have a successful season with a 23-9 overall record and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Saturday’s matchup will start at noon.

Details on how to stream the event can be found here.