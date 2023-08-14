Net Ninja Goalie School, owned and coached by Petoskey native, Dillon Kelley, returns to Centre Ice Arena for 4th year

TRAVERSE CITY- The Net Ninja goalie school which is owned and coached by Dillon Kelley of DK Mobility, is back at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City for its 4th year. Dillon Kelley is also the founder of DK mobility, which he created in his 2nd year of playing professionally for kids in the area to receive high level training.

“Growing up here in northern Michigan, there wasn’t a whole lot of sports performance training going on up here. At the time when I was growing up, not a whole lot of guys were trying to play junior hockey, going to play high level college hockey, playing pro hockey, and, I was kind of just figuring things out on my own as I kind of went through the, the gears and, just learned a lot along the way and I, I thought, Hey, why not?” Kelley Said

The camp itself was created in a different manor.

“Net Ninja Goalie Schools started four years ago now. My buddy Cam Johnson and I, we kind of were traveling around a little bit during COVID, helping out with some goalie camps that were still kicking around while Covid was going on. Him and I were just kind of sitting together, brainstorming one night and thinking that. We could do something ourselves that could also just help kind of raise the game of goal tending, help kind of spread our love for the game. And, uh, just kind of wanted to add our own little twist to what we were seeing these other coaches doing at these camps.” Kelley Said.

Cam Johnson loves seeing kids that have been there for a while return to the camp.

“We’ve had a couple kids who could barely skate when they came in here our first year and, you know, now they’re leading the drills for the other kids. So, you know, it’s cool. You get that little experience, and you see the kid’s kind of taking on the leadership roles, the kids have a lot of fun and, and we enjoy it. We get to hang out with them the whole day and just kind of tell them what we do day to day and try and give them as much knowledge as we can.”

The camp focuses on different aspects of goaltending every day with mobility sessions each morning and then two ice sessions during the day that focus on different themes there is also training in the classroom where kids can learn more about what it takes to play the position.

One Camper who has been there for all 4 years, Landyn Scott, looks to forward to it every summer.

“I’ve definitely seemed like I’ve gotten more consistent with a lot of my movements, and I just feel like a better goalie and a better person overall by coming to this camp.”

Kelley plans to do the camp for a fifth-year next summer.





