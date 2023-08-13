Traverse City West heads into the 2023 football season with a new head coach and system

TRAVERSE CITY- The Traverse City West football team has a new face on the sideline, James Wagner will be taking over as head coach for the Titans. Traverse City West joined the Saginaw Valley Conference last season and has a tough time adjusting. This season, they are looking to make noise in the Saginaw Valley League.

“We honestly, we’re just taking it one day at a time, you know, and we’ve defined success as, being able to put our best foot forward and, and give the best with the day in which it’s presented to us. So, we simply are taking it one day at a time. A lot of people talk about results, we simply focus on the process.” Said head coach James Wagner.

Wagner also did something special for the team to build chemistry.

Advertisement

“We did an overnight stay in the, in the school, we called it our Titan kickoff camp. Spent the night at the school and, just were able to, get a lot of practice in, but also have a lot of fun and do some different team competitions along the way. It was cool to just to see them come together as a team in those, days. I think there’s a lot of things to be said about a team gonna bed together, waking up together, doing life together.” Said Coach Wagner

A couple players are excited for the season ahead.

“We just need to play together. I think if we play together, we’ll be good. We just need to play 11 guys as one. That’s kind of our big thing to be dominant.” Said Senior Kyler Brunan. Fellow senior, Parker Kirschner added, “I mean, obviously it was a little rough. I mean, it was, it was a lot different than the BNC, but I think this year we, we know what to expect and we know how to handle it, and I think it’ll be a lot better this year.”

The Titans will begin their season in Gaylord on August 25th.

Advertisement











