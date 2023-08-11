Longtime friends Phoebe Humphrey and Natalie Bourdo determined to help lead Traverse City Central Volleyball to best season yet

TRAVERSE CITY-- Traverse City Central seniors Natalie Bourdo and Phoebe Humphrey became friends in their elementary school years. They first bonded over their love of downhill skiing. In fifth grade, they picked up volleyball together, and they’ve stuck with it since- becoming some of the top players at their respective positions in their class in the state.

The pair play completely different positions. Humphrey is a 6′0 outside and middle hitter, and Bourdo is a 5‘3 libero.

Together- they’ve played on countless school and club teams and chose to become beach partners.

Advertisement

“It’s good that we have one person that can hit well, and one that can pass well,” Humphrey said. “Yeah, we definitely use each other’s strengths. If we can get Phoebe set the ball, we’re going to do that because she has the best chance of getting a kill,” Bourdo added.

Playing together on the beach has only strengthened the pairs’ communication and they’ve found that those skills translate back on the court.

“It’s just easy to communicate, people were seeing us, we don’t even have to say anything. And we know like what we’re going to do next,” Humphrey said. “It helps us and the team to realize we have a connection they can build on.”

The Trojans made it all the way to the Regional Finals last season. In their coming final season, Humphrey and Bourdo are ready to be a part of the leadership group that helps their team into the playoffs again.

Advertisement

“So, we definitely want to make it to regional finals. It would be great if we could win regional finals. You know, that’d be a first for Central. That would be big,” Bourdo said.

“Yeah, I mean, we’re going to come out, I think we’re going to make it,” Humphrey added.

“Yeah, we are. We’re going to get some things we want to get done this season. And that’s one of them,” Bourdo agreed.

The Trojans will play their first conference game on the 30th against Petoskey.