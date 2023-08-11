Football State Runners up, Traverse City St. Francis, to debut fresh faces in 2023 season

TRAVERSE CITY- Traverse City St. Francis went undefeated last year and was in the state championship at Ford Field but fell 15-12 at the hands of Jackson Lumen Christi. This year, they weren’t any able to return any of the starters on offense and over half of the starters on defense. Gladiators head coach, Josh Sellers is ready for a lot of new faces in the program.

“Yeah, that’s, you know, it’s always a challenge when you’ve got a bunch of guys who don’t have a lot of experience. We’re gonna have to grow up pretty quickly. I think a lot of these guys are, are chomping at the bit to have that opportunity to get on the field and get some meaningful time,” said Sellers.

The team wants to get back to the state championship but knows every game will be a challenge.

Advertisement

“We kind of compartmentalize week by week and we just focus on the next opponent. But in our program, it’s always a goal of ours is to make it to the state finals and to win the state final. The road might be a little bit tougher than it was a year ago, but that’s always the expectation for us,” Sellers said.

One of the players returning is defensive and offensive linemen Brian Rialson, he’s now become a leader.

“I mean, it’s weird having the kids like all look to me when last year I was looking up at all these older guys like Devin Town and all those people who really helped me out learning the game. So I’m just trying to use what they taught me and help teach these kids to know, show them what they need to be doing,” Rialson said

One other player stepping into a leadership position is safety and running back Harrison Shepherd.

Advertisement

“It’s great because I looked up to all of them and it just help, helps me out thinking like how they helped me. So I’m trying to help them as much as I can, show ‘em the right place,” Shepherd added. “I just love these guys and I was waiting all summer for this, so I can’t wait to. Come out here every day with these boys and just grind.”

The Gladiators will play their first three games of the season on the road, beginning on August 25th at Charlevoix.









Advertisement







