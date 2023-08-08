Ferris State Football returns to practice looking to threepeat as National Champions

BIG RAPIDS- The Ferris State Bulldogs are looking to threepeat and they began their quest this week as practice began. The bulldogs squad has a lot of new faces this year but the former champs are still ranked number one going into the season.

Head Coach Tony Annese says that the ranking aren’t telling the full story, “Well, the ranking doesn’t matter, you know. Most of our guys probably don’t even know that. And rankings, preseason rankings are more about what you did last year, today than you’re doing this year what kind of guys you got back in the program.” He added that they definitely aren’t at their peak yet, “I feel like I’m coaching, um, you know, at the end of, uh, end of that national championship game against mines, I feel like I’m coaching, um, just adding to what we knew then. And so that’s pretty cool. Right? So I’m not saying we’re ready, like mid-season form. But we know, we know a lot of stuff.”

One of the Bulldogs quarterbacks, Carson Gulker led all QB’s in rushing touchdowns last year, he’s feeling great about the year. “You play all spring, have fun with the guys, and then you kind of got no football all summer except for, I mean, you train on your own or with your teammates outside of organized stuff.” He added that getting back on the field is great. “So just being back with everyone competing feels really good. last year I came out I was still pretty young. I feel like my knowledge of just football and how to play quarterback is immensely better.”

Ferris State’s starting quarterback, Mylik Mitchell is one of the oldest players on the team, at age 27. “It’s really getting, it is getting to the point, man. It’s kind of crazy. So yesterday I came out on the field, I’m screaming, man, year 10. Year 10, let’s go. So it’s all joking and having fun and just, just happy to be here for real.”

Defensive back Major Dedmond, made the change from quarterback to DB during his time at Ferris State, “first I came here as a quarterback , so I had to learn that playbook. And then switching over to defense was a little challenge. So I think just getting into my playbook and learning a lot more and being able to coach a lot of people, in my group and just around, every position is, very helpful in the way of, just us performing and us being able to play fast and play physical in any place.”

The Bulldogs will begin their season on August 31st against Mercyhurst.



