Michigan comes in second, tops Ohio State in preseason rankings

9and10news Site Staff
08/07/2023 1:58 PM EDT

University of Michigan

Two-time reigning national champion Georgia led the preseason Coaches Poll released Monday, but two-time reigning Big Ten champion Michigan was right behind at #2.

The Wolverines edged out Alabama and rival Ohio State for the top spot. Check out the full Coaches Poll rankings below.

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Ohio State
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Clemson
  10. Tennessee
  11. Washington
  12. Texas
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Oregon
  16. TCU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oregon State
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Tulane
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Texas A&M
