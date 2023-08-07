Michigan comes in second, tops Ohio State in preseason rankings

Two-time reigning national champion Georgia led the preseason Coaches Poll released Monday, but two-time reigning Big Ten champion Michigan was right behind at #2.
The Wolverines edged out Alabama and rival Ohio State for the top spot. Check out the full Coaches Poll rankings below.
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- LSU
- USC
- Penn State
- Florida State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Utah
- Oregon
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Oregon State
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Wisconsin
- Ole Miss
- Tulane
- Texas Tech
- Texas A&M