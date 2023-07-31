Ferris State Picked to finish first in GLIAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll at GLIAC media day

GRAND RAPIDS- On Monday Afternoon the GLIAC held its media day, with all seven football programs making their way to the Sheraton Hotel in Grand Rapids. Ferris state was picked to finish first in the GLIAC by the coaches in conference. The GLIAC also announced that replay will be in all GLIAC stadiums this fall, and that Roosevelt University will be joining the conference in 2024.

Ferris State’s head coach, and two-time National Coach of the Year Tony Annese, said that the expectation doesn’t change after back-to-back national championships. “Be a, a dog, you know, and so being a dog, doesn’t look into the fact that what you did in the past is significant. Being a dog is, you know, just working to be your best.” He added that, “We, focus on the process. We don’t focus on the accomplishment, the accomplishments, something in the past, winning or losing.”

The two Bulldogs players present at media day were senior defensive end Ian Hall and senior receiver Xavier Wade, both are in their last year of eligibility.

Hall said that he is excited to get back to grinding, “I’m excited just to compete, hear those pads crack again, and, uh, be out there with, my teammates again.”

Wade is coming off an injury from last year that kept him sidelined for a majority of the season, he just wants to be right for the season. “For myself, it was just getting back healthy, last year I was out the entire season, so, just getting my shoulder right, and everything else.” Wade added that he’s pumped to get back the guys. “You know, getting back in, you know, the flow of things with the offense and, you know, just. The chemistry with the guys and things like that.”

Ferris will begin their season at home to Mercyhurst on August 31st.