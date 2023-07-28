Take a trip back in time with Mackinac Island’s Vintage Baseball Game

Going to a ball game can make you forget all your troubles and transport you to another place in time.

You can go back in time this weekend for the Mackinac Island Vintage Baseball Game.

Dominick Miller, from Mackinac State Historic Parks and manager of the “Never Sweats” team, tells us more about this nostalgic event.

The vintage baseball game began in 2003 as a special event with the Summer of Sports. Numerous museums around Michigan took part. The goal is to showcase baseball as it was “meant” to be played - barehanded and by gentlemen’s rules. Guests will learn an old-fashioned cheer, watch players fined for smoking cigars on the field, and enjoy a good old-fashioned rivalry. The players will also play using 1880s baseball terminology.