Proulx and Halstead take over lead after day two of Au Sable Canoe Marathon Time Trials

GRAYLING - Much like on Wednesday, when the top three positions were separated by just 2.5 seconds, the top three spots of time trial qualifying for the Au Sable River Canoe Marathon on Thursday were separated by just over two seconds.

With one day remaining to qualify for starting positions, the team of Ryan Halstead and Christophe Proulx hold the lead position, edging out the team of Mike Davis and Guillaume Blais by less than a half second.

“We wanted to break the course record, which was a 4:47, and we felt like we could do it,” said Halstead.

Proulx added, “We were on track for it, but we did a mistake on the way up that put us a little bit back on our track. We went super hard on the way down and then hit the buoy, but luckily we still went on the good side, so we didn’t get a penalty, and at that moment it was just trying to fight for pole position.”

Halstead in Proulx turned in their pace-setting time of 4:48.79 just moments after Wesley Dean and Steve LaJoie finished in a time of 4:50.91, good for third place position. Davis and Blais set the pace earlier in the afternoon with a time of 4:49.14.

“Going into the sprint we were just like ‘as long as you’re in the front row, it’s not that big of a deal,’ but it’s just fun to put up a fast time anyway,” said Davis, who was visibly excited upon hearing their time announced after finishing.

Also jumping into the first row of competitors on Thursday was the team of Kyle Mynar and Kyle Stonehose, who sit in fourth place with a time of 5:02.02.

Another 23 teams are set to attempt the time trial course on Friday afternoon to set the final starting positions for Saturday night’s Le Mans-style race to the river start of the 75th Au Sable River Canoe Marathon in Grayling.