Zaveral and Gabriel lead after day one of Au Sable River Canoe Marathon Time Trials

GRAYLING - The second to last team of the day on Wednesday, Ryan Zaveral and Matt Gabriel Jr., put on a show, just edging out Chris Issendorf and Pete Mead by less than a second to sit in the lead after day one of the Au Sable River Canoe Marathon time trials.

Zaveral and Gabriel Jr. took just 2:58 to paddle up the river to the turnaround buoy by the Old Au Sable Fly Shop, and just 2:05 to make it back down the river to Penrod’s Canoe Livery to clock in with a time of 5:03.19.

“It feels pretty good know that you’re at the top of the leaderboard,” Zaveral said. “I know there’s still some fast teams the next couple of days, but hopefully we’re first row.”

Advertisement

“It’s different sprinting this, because it’s so shallow you’ve got to do a lot of pulling going upstream,” Zaveral said. “Definitely a different sprint course than what you’re used to, and 5:03 is what we got a couple of years ago, so we’re happy with it.”

That was about an hour after Issendorf and Mead had squeaked past the pace set earlier in the afternoon by Weston Willoughby and Matt Meersman.

“When we did it in 2019, we were 5:02, but he said today ‘hey, times are probably going to be slower.’ So, only two second slower, I’m happy with that,” Issendorf said. “When we both finished, we looked at each other and we weren’t breathing hard, so we knew we were going fast. So, it was the feeling when the speed comes easy.”

Issendorf and Mead’s time of 5:04.09 is just a little less than 2 seconds faster than Willoughby and Meersman’s time of 5:05.91.

Advertisement

“It’s the first day of sprints, so it’s kind of hard to tell. There’s a few more days to go,” Meersman said after their time trial. “We didn’t have any mistakes, so that’s promising. Maybe that’s just where we’re at this year, and if all goes well, it should keep us in the top two rows, I think.”

Rounding out the top five teams from Wednesday, Jake Crotser and Shane MacDowell finished in a time of 5:16.04 and Benjamin Tarbutton and David Smith turned in a time trial of 5:27.12.

A total of 32 teams took to the river on Wednesday for day one of the time trials. Day two will start at 3:00 on Thursday, with another 54 teams slated to try to earn a good starting position for the start of the race on Saturday night.

In the 75th year of the longest canoe race in North America, a record-shattering 110 teams are registered to compete.

“We have a lot of paddlers that said they wouldn’t miss the 75th, and this what they want to do,” said Canoe Marathon public relations director Phil Weiler.