Kalkaska’s Semi-Professional Hockey team looks to fill 28-man roster

TRAVERSE CITY-- The Michigan Independence Hockey League was founded in 2020. Since then, the league has garnered 6 teams across the state of Michigan.

With the league being so new, their biggest hurdle is just getting people to know it exists. Across the state, MIHL teams have been putting on exposure camps throughout the summer. These camps allow for the teams to get noticed within their communities. It also allows players who are considering trying out for an MIHL team to dust off their skates and see if they still have what it takes to play hockey at a competitive level.

The Kalkaska Battlers are the newest addition to the MIHL. They’ve secured an owner, a rink, the backing of much of the Kalkaska community, and a recently announced head coach, Cody Mulready.

Now, their challenge becomes filling a 28-man roster– from scratch.

Anyone 18 and older can try out for the MIHL.

“Just be aware, like, its full contact, like you’re going to get beat up, you’re going to get hit. For those guys that haven’t done it in a while. Throw your body around. It’s a physical league. That’s what the fans come to see,” Battler defenseman Sean Doyle said.

Doyle has already spent a year in the MIHL on the Gaylord Snow and has recently signed with the Kalkaska Battlers. Prior to the MIHL, he played four years at Concordia University Wisconsin at the ACHA II level.

“The speed in the ACHA is very fast too, I would say the speed is probably a little bit quicker here, but not obscenely quicker. It’s the style of play. The guys are smarter, they’re wiser. They’ve been around longer. It’s smart plays every time and the physicality is higher,” he said.

The MIHL is a semi-pro league, Kalkaska’s owner Andrew Dibble calls it a ‘working man’s league’ as many of the players need to practice around work and family. The MIHL’s main focus is also growth and trying to get their guys to the next level which is typically the Federal Prospects Hockey League or the Southern Professional Hockey League– currently, there have been 15 players to advance from the MIHL to a higher league.

“If they’re 18, 19, 20, fresh out of high school, the first question usually is why don’t you want to go play juniors or college somewhere? Like, that’s an experience that not everybody gets, we’re still going to be here, you could always come back. But you do have those guys that are like ‘no, I’m working, I want to keep playing.’ And those are the ones that we normally let play, but our normal age group is right around after college. So, 21,22, 23, 24 or the older guys that still got it that played at higher levels,” Kalkaska head coach Cody Mulready said.

During the Battlers’ last exposure camp, the ages ranged from 19 to 40.

“There is no age cap... everyone’s excited for the chance to step it up and see what they can do,” Battlers owner, Andrew Dibble said.

The Battlers are planning on having their tryout camp towards the end of September.

“We can sign anybody. We try to stick to one-year contracts, just especially with a new team, new players. But we do have their letters of intent, their contracts, however you want to look at them. And you show up, if you’re good, we’ll sign you. And that’s just how it works,” Mulready said.

Tryout dates will be released on the various MIHL team’s social media accounts.

You can find the Kalkaska Battlers’ here and the Gaylord Snow here.