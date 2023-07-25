Sault Legacies have come a long way since being founded

SAULT STE. MARIE- The Sault Legacies were founded by Linda Bouvet over twenty years ago, and since then the program has grown exponentially. From just having a couple age group to now having teams all the way from 8U to 18U the program is well known all over the state.

Founder Linda Bouvet had just moved to Sault Ste. Marie when she realized that something in the city was missing, “There was no softball here then, so a gal named Nadine and I, who were teammates in Slow Pitch. We started this rec league with 17 kids of all ages, and it, um, floundered along for a couple years and eventually grew to over a hundred players and I think it was 92 At that time, there were no high school teams in Michigan in the UP (upper peninsula).”

Bouvet realized that it was going to be a challenge but stuck with it.

“We got a 14U team started. In, 97 or 98 and then, I realized then that’s still too late. So, I thought I, if I’m gonna do this, it is gotta be 12 and under and that’s where we started.” She added, “Back then there weren’t a lot of travel teams. So for a team from Sault Ste. Marie to go down to Grand Rapids, we were playing the best of Grand Rapids with a bunch of new players. And I, a couple coaches actually encouraged me, don’t give up. You’ll get there. And they were right. And I’m so glad we stuck with it.”

The Legacies 18U coach, Matt Hudacek admires how open Linda is to any kid no matter their skill level in softball. “You know, she will take any kid anytime. Uh, it doesn’t matter if you just ask, you know, she’ll teach any level. Um, so if it’s somebody just starting out wearing a catch and throw or fundamentals, um, or somebody that’s going to college, um, that needs to get a workout in, um, she will do it and she’ll help get em prepared.”

The legacies tournament on the weekend of the 22nd of July had over 30 teams in large part to Linda’s reputation, Hudacek knows she’s had a massive impact.

“Over the years, she’s built a, a network of friends with coaches and organizations and, um, people love coming to her tournament. It fills up fast. Um, and I think this year we’re looking at, uh, 34 or 35 teams for all the age groups, so it’ll be big.”

