Team Michigan returns home from 2023 North America Indigenous Games

SUTTONS BAY- Team Michigan returned after spending July 15th-23rd at the 2023 North America Indigenous games in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The Team Michigan Basketball team made it to the quarterfinals after going 3-0 in pool play. They were unfortunately knocked out by the team that took home the bronze medal, British Columbia.

The team was made up of tribe members from all over the state of Michigan, they traveled over 20 hours to make it to Halifax.

Team Michigan’s captain, Mazhaquet Keshick, says it was a great experience. “It’s really important because you gotta know our tribes, other people from other tribes, different perspective on it, learning about who’s native.” Keshick added that being a captain was a great opportunity. “Being a team captain, you really think about the team more instead of myself, I actually embrace it. do everything you can to keep working towards what you’re doing.”

The team’s coach, Jordan Anderson took part in the games when he was younger and was excited for the opportunity these kids had.

“It makes me proud to have them be able to participate in an event where they could see other people like them. They get to go to a different country, have no experiences, try different foods. Uh, for a lot of them, this might have been the first time they’ve ever experienced anything like that in their life.” Anderson added that, “Each tribe itself is a different sovereign nation. So even though we’re all different, it’s nice to know that we’re still, we’re still the same.”

He felt honored to be given the opportunity to take this team to the Indigenous Games.

“It’s definitely an honor. A bunch of great kids and, you know, it took a year for us to come together and, I felt like we really accomplished something out there, even though we didn’t go away with the medal.



