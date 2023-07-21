Ferris State football season opener time pushed back

BIG RAPIDS-- Ferris State University announced on Friday that the kickoff time for the Bulldogs’ season opener against Mercyhurst on Thursday, Aug. 31, has been pushed back to 8 p.m. at Top Taggart Field.

The No.1 ranked Bulldogs may be back-to-back national champs, but they’re being courteous to the other football team in town.

The Bulldogs’ “Community Night” game has been moved back just a half-hour from the previously announced kickoff time to allow fans and supporters from Big Rapids to potentially attend the Big Rapids High School football game as they host Newaygo in their season opener the same evening. This way, community members can catch parts of each game.

The Aug. 31 date marks the first time both FSU and BRHS have played at home the same evening since the Cardinals’ new facility was built.